12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) shares rose 2.3% to $8.0 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 23.5K, accounting for 22.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.0 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock increased by 2.01% to $11.16. Esports Entertainment’s trading volume hit 3.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.3 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares moved upwards by 1.46% to $8.3. This security traded at a volume of 81.4K shares come close, making up 11.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares increased by 1.42% to $61.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 99.0K, accounting for 9.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock moved upwards by 1.37% to $2.95. This security traded at a volume of 2.0K shares come close, making up 0.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.6 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 1.11% to $4.52. Trading volume for this security closed at 72.5K, accounting for 0.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $188.8 million.
Losers
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares declined by 6.06% to $15.67 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Designer Brands’s trading volume reached 99.7K shares. This is 7.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares fell 4.64% to $16.27. At the close, Moxian’s trading volume reached 135.2K shares. This is 5.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $314.6 million.
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares declined by 2.78% to $23.51. H&R Block’s trading volume hit 217.2K shares by close, accounting for 10.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock declined by 1.54% to $3.21. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.9K shares, which is 0.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock declined by 1.37% to $197.75. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 165.4K shares, which is 1.63 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares declined by 1.27% to $14.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $500.9 million.
