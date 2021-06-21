12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares moved upwards by 17.77% to $3.38 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 982.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.5 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares moved upwards by 16.07% to $1.3. At the close, Idera Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 999.3K shares. This is 29.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock rose 13.67% to $3.99. At the close, Petros Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 269.4K shares. This is 141.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares increased by 12.54% to $5.74. At the close, Beyond Air’s trading volume reached 82.3K shares. This is 22.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $125.7 million.
- scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) stock rose 7.1% to $5.58. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 292 shares, which is 0.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.6 million.
- HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) stock rose 4.8% to $27.5. This security traded at a volume of 1.0K shares come close, making up 0.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
Losers
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares declined by 5.48% to $3.97 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 80.5K, accounting for 26.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $193.6 million.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) stock declined by 4.31% to $4.0. Concert Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 2.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.6 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares declined by 3.82% to $6.05. This security traded at a volume of 54.0K shares come close, making up 14.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares fell 2.98% to $4.89. At the close, Cleveland BioLabs’s trading volume reached 168 shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares fell 2.52% to $75.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 410, accounting for 0.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares decreased by 2.34% to $11.3. Sangamo Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 20.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
