12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $11.93 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Commercial Vehicle Group’s trading volume reached 10.0K shares. This is 3.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.9 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares rose 1.79% to $2.83. This security traded at a volume of 861 shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock rose 1.57% to $48.48. Sunrun’s trading volume hit 82.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.8 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock increased by 1.55% to $2.61. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 301 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares moved upwards by 1.38% to $0.61. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.1K shares, which is 0.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares rose 1.12% to $8.07. Gaucho Group Holdings’s trading volume hit 2.9 million shares by close, accounting for 1642.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.3 million.
Losers
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares declined by 2.52% to $10.85 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 315 shares, which is 0.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.5 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 2.31% to $1.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.3K, accounting for 1.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.0 million.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares decreased by 1.57% to $3.5. Quad/Graphics’s trading volume hit 62.9K shares by close, accounting for 18.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.3 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares fell 1.37% to $5.07. Globus Maritime’s trading volume hit 1.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares fell 1.19% to $2.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3K, accounting for 0.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $127.4 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock declined by 1.02% to $3.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.9K, accounting for 1.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
