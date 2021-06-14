12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares increased by 20.56% to $48.25 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 910.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock rose 16.66% to $2.94. Sio Gene Therapies’s trading volume hit 621.9K shares by close, accounting for 100.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $204.5 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares rose 15.68% to $9.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.6K, accounting for 27.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $400.7 million.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares increased by 10.32% to $2.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 475.0K shares, which is 29.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.9 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $2.1. At the close, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 859.2K shares. This is 69.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.9 million.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares rose 4.79% to $5.25. At the close, Selecta Biosciences’s trading volume reached 18.9K shares. This is 1.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.2 million.
Losers
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock decreased by 16.02% to $10.8 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, PDS Biotechnology’s trading volume reached 388.3K shares. This is 17.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $240.6 million.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock fell 4.32% to $3.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3K, accounting for 6.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.5 million.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares fell 4.29% to $62.12. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 95.6K shares, which is 12.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares declined by 4.26% to $10.35. Cyclo Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.8 million.
- TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) shares fell 3.93% to $12.5. TELA Bio’s trading volume hit 79.9K shares by close, accounting for 191.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $180.5 million.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock declined by 3.76% to $20.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.5K shares, which is 17.94 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
