12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares rose 2.44% to $4.19 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 10.0K shares come close, making up 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $101.0 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares moved upwards by 2.43% to $6.3. At the close, Data Storage’s trading volume reached 2.9K shares. This is 2.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.3 million.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock moved upwards by 1.94% to $52.41. Lattice Semiconductor’s trading volume hit 16.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares moved upwards by 1.75% to $22.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 238.0K, accounting for 8.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares moved upwards by 1.75% to $1.16. SeaChange International’s trading volume hit 164 shares by close, accounting for 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares moved upwards by 1.71% to $1.65. This security traded at a volume of 5.8K shares come close, making up 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $97.5 million.
Losers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 3.34% to $1.16 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Color Star Technology’s trading volume reached 15.4K shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.8 million.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares declined by 2.13% to $2.3. This security traded at a volume of 9.6K shares come close, making up 1.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock fell 1.52% to $3.89. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock decreased by 1.45% to $2.72. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.9K shares, which is 0.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) shares declined by 1.35% to $15.4. Zuora’s trading volume hit 88.1K shares by close, accounting for 8.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock declined by 1.1% to $19.78. At the close, SemiLEDs’s trading volume reached 8.1K shares. This is 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.