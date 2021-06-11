12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 21.07% to $10.17 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3 million, accounting for 47.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.6 million.