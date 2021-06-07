12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock increased by 20.4% to $13.57 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for Arcimoto’s stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 146.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.5 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 14.67% to $0.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 110.4 million, which is 111.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $625.6 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares rose 14.39% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.7 million, which is 134.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.0 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares increased by 13.94% to $3.84. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 1016.08% of KBS Fashion Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 13.1% to $19.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 404.1K shares, making up 37.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock increased by 12.32% to $4.88. Uxin’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 41.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock decreased by 12.18% to $26.35 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, TAL Education’s stock is trading at a volume of 26.2 million, which is 322.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.9 billion.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares declined by 9.52% to $3.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 176.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $752.1 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares decreased by 9.1% to $1.5. As of 12:30 EST, OneSmart Intl Edu Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 188.5K, which is 50.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.3 million.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock declined by 7.89% to $21.49. As of 12:30 EST, Vipshop Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 19.8 million, which is 111.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.7 billion.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock declined by 7.38% to $8.54. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.5 million shares, making up 220.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.5 billion.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock fell 6.4% to $2.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 279.8K shares, making up 67.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.6 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.