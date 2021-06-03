Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock rose 2.89% to $24.7 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40

Gainers

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock rose 2.89% to $24.7 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 114.6K, which is 40.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 2.89% to $9.41. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 607.0K, which is 31.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock increased by 2.57% to $2.82. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares rose 2.43% to $101.44. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 65.16% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.

FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares increased by 1.81% to $8.4. The current volume of 3.0K shares is 9.1% of FG Financial Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock moved upwards by 1.61% to $10.67. As of 12:40 EST, National Security Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9K, which is 107.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

Losers

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares fell 4.04% to $9.76 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Tiptree's stock is trading at a volume of 168.0K, which is 36.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $320.2 million.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock decreased by 3.89% to $3.46. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 91.0K shares, making up 43.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.3 million.

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares declined by 3.25% to $6.27. The current volume of 48.7K shares is 26.92% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.1 million.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock fell 2.9% to $63.52. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 130.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock decreased by 2.65% to $5.52. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings's stock is 19.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.7 million.

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares fell 2.03% to $3.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 26.5K, which is 2.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

