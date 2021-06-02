11 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) stock moved upwards by 6.51% to $6.87 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Intevac's trading volume reached 12.2K shares. This is 19.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.8 million. read more