11 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) stock rose 2.83% to $4.72 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Ardmore Shipping’s trading volume hit 17.9K shares by close, accounting for 5.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $157.3 million.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock rose 2.4% to $4.25. At the close, US Energy’s trading volume reached 950 shares. This is 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) shares moved upwards by 1.47% to $8.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 215.3K, accounting for 4.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares moved upwards by 1.18% to $1.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.4K, accounting for 0.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
- Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) stock rose 1.13% to $15.15. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 588.9K shares, which is 11.74 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
Losers
- Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) stock declined by 2.61% to $1.12 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 949 shares, which is 0.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares fell 2.47% to $7.9. At the close, Vertex Energy’s trading volume reached 60.7K shares. This is 0.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $408.7 million.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock declined by 2.03% to $2.91. Abraxas Petroleum’s trading volume hit 1.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares declined by 1.68% to $2.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.6K shares, which is 0.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.1 million.
- National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) stock declined by 1.57% to $13.2. At the close, National Energy Services’s trading volume reached 12.6K shares. This is 4.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) shares declined by 1.47% to $7.4. Oil States International’s trading volume hit 77.6K shares by close, accounting for 6.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.4 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.