11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares moved upwards by 5.01% to $17.18 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.6K shares, which is 4.72 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $398.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares moved upwards by 1.65% to $3.69. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0K shares, which is 0.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $249.2 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares moved upwards by 1.38% to $19.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0 million, accounting for 3.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.9 billion.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock rose 1.1% to $1.83. At the close, Creative Realities’s trading volume reached 8.9K shares. This is 0.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares rose 0.9% to $7.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.4K, accounting for 0.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock declined by 2.48% to $2.76 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, IZEA Worldwide’s trading volume reached 9.3K shares. This is 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.3 million.
- comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares declined by 2.32% to $3.79. At the close, comScore’s trading volume reached 2.2K shares. This is 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $305.8 million.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares decreased by 2.15% to $2.74. This security traded at a volume of 823 shares come close, making up 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares declined by 1.77% to $4.46. Entravision Comms’s trading volume hit 17.8K shares by close, accounting for 3.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.7 million.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock decreased by 1.37% to $1.45. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 26.8K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $240.6 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares decreased by 1.03% to $6.77. At the close, Lizhi’s trading volume reached 740.6K shares. This is 25.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $339.1 million.
