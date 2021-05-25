12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares rose 7.96% to $186.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 372.4K shares, which is 19.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock rose 3.08% to $22.7. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 149.4K shares, which is 7.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares moved upwards by 1.87% to $12.8. This security traded at a volume of 130.9K shares come close, making up 3.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares moved upwards by 1.26% to $115.65. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 94.1K shares, which is 10.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stock increased by 1.13% to $333.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 84.6K, accounting for 21.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 billion.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock moved upwards by 0.85% to $442.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 113.9K, accounting for 8.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $121.2 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares fell 2.22% to $20.75 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, 21Vianet Group’s trading volume reached 12.8K shares. This is 0.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock fell 2.2% to $5.8. At the close, CPS Technologies’s trading volume reached 130 shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.3 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares declined by 1.91% to $2.06. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8K shares, which is 0.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $133.0 million.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares decreased by 1.21% to $113.77. This security traded at a volume of 182.6K shares come close, making up 10.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 billion.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock declined by 1.08% to $1.84. MICT’s trading volume hit 415 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 1.0% to $1.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.0K shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $111.7 million.
