12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock rose 3.12% to $6.27 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.8K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.1 million. read more