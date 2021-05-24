12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock moved upwards by 3.83% to $5.42 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 202, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.3 million.
- 8×8 (NYSE:EGHT) stock rose 2.74% to $23.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 123.8K, accounting for 8.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock increased by 2.4% to $1.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 133, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) stock increased by 2.04% to $15.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1K, accounting for 0.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares rose 1.6% to $1.27. At the close, Phunware’s trading volume reached 2.0K shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $91.0 million.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares rose 1.55% to $3.26. This security traded at a volume of 209 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.9 million.
Losers
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock fell 3.96% to $1.7 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, GSE Systems’s trading volume reached 11.1K shares. This is 5.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.0 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock fell 1.97% to $1.0. At the close, Inpixon’s trading volume reached 6.3K shares. This is 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $111.7 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 1.95% to $1.01. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.8K shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $91.2 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock declined by 1.65% to $22.77. This security traded at a volume of 8.8K shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock fell 1.55% to $25.55. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 294.5K shares, which is 1.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares declined by 1.54% to $14.11. Microvision’s trading volume hit 136.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
