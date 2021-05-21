12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock rose 3.12% to $6.27 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.8K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $90.1 million.
- Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) stock moved upwards by 1.82% to $336.3. Ansys’s trading volume hit 44.0K shares by close, accounting for 8.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 billion.
- TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares increased by 1.72% to $15.34. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 26.1K shares, which is 2.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock moved upwards by 1.57% to $4.52. Trading volume for this security closed at 35.2K, accounting for 0.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares increased by 1.38% to $1.83. At the close, MICT’s trading volume reached 34.6K shares. This is 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $209.0 million.
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) stock rose 1.06% to $21.84. Trading volume for this security closed at 53.9K, accounting for 1.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
Losers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock declined by 2.3% to $1.28 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5K shares, which is 0.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $91.7 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares fell 2.23% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 780, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 1.93% to $1.02. Color Star Technology’s trading volume hit 13.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $92.1 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 1.82% to $0.48. This security traded at a volume of 26.9K shares come close, making up 1.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock declined by 1.24% to $2.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.5K, accounting for 1.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.4 million.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock declined by 0.97% to $74.09. Cloudflare’s trading volume hit 213.1K shares by close, accounting for 4.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.0 billion.
