11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock moved upwards by 15.98% to $5.66 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, FreightCar America's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 51.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) stock rose 14.65% to $54.42. Trading volume for Transcat's stock is 56.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares increased by 9.45% to $45.64. Trading volume for ZIM Integrated Shipping's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 299.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock rose 7.01% to $5.57. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 278.2K shares, making up 32.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock moved upwards by 6.35% to $7.79. View's stock is trading at a volume of 472.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 42.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock increased by 4.75% to $8.15. Trading volume for ReneSola's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $568.4 million.
Losers
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares declined by 9.42% to $10.1 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Flux Power Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 68.5K, which is 38.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares decreased by 8.9% to $2.56. Trading volume for Global Internet of People's stock is 43.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares fell 8.31% to $3.25. Trading volume for Orbital Energy Group's stock is 848.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 37.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock fell 7.49% to $16.61. Tecnoglass's stock is trading at a volume of 398.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 135.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $792.1 million.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares declined by 7.16% to $100.28. As of 12:30 EST, Herc Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 121.4K, which is 45.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
