12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares rose 5.4% to $99.18 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Grand Canyon Education’s trading volume hit 136.8K shares by close, accounting for 40.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock increased by 4.73% to $13.72. This security traded at a volume of 139.9K shares come close, making up 12.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $692.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) stock moved upwards by 4.39% to $79.79. At the close, Strategic Education’s trading volume reached 139.2K shares. This is 69.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares moved upwards by 2.56% to $2.8. At the close, Charles & Colvard’s trading volume reached 705 shares. This is 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.5 million.
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $47.01. This security traded at a volume of 224.7K shares come close, making up 5.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares moved upwards by 1.38% to $40.86. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 266.9K shares, which is 2.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock declined by 4.0% to $31.01 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 40.1K shares come close, making up 3.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares decreased by 3.19% to $1.52. Trading volume for this security closed at 410, accounting for 0.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $164.8 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock fell 1.89% to $1.56. This security traded at a volume of 564 shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock decreased by 1.75% to $36.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 190.0K shares, which is 2.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock declined by 1.56% to $1.27. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7K shares, which is 0.42 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares declined by 1.52% to $1.3. At the close, XpresSpa Group’s trading volume reached 30.2K shares. This is 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $136.9 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.