12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock moved upwards by 19.65% to $2.8 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 905.1K shares come close, making up 213.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) stock moved upwards by 19.15% to $5.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 227 shares, which is 0.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock rose 3.92% to $19.32. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 34.4K shares, which is 4.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $631.4 million.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares increased by 2.92% to $59.49. Domo’s trading volume hit 44.6K shares by close, accounting for 9.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares rose 1.78% to $6.28. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6K shares, which is 3.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock moved upwards by 1.31% to $2.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0K, accounting for 0.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares decreased by 7.17% to $5.7 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, QuickLogic’s trading volume reached 10.5K shares. This is 2.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares fell 1.9% to $19.15. This security traded at a volume of 4.3K shares come close, making up 1.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $926.7 million.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) stock declined by 1.7% to $9.87. This security traded at a volume of 3.1K shares come close, making up 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares decreased by 1.49% to $23.2. This security traded at a volume of 146.6K shares come close, making up 11.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock fell 1.36% to $28.44. This security traded at a volume of 2.1K shares come close, making up 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $449.9 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares declined by 1.27% to $1.56. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.3K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.1 million.
