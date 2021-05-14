12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $1.86 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0K, accounting for 0.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock moved upwards by 2.74% to $8.61. At the close, SemiLEDs’s trading volume reached 55.3K shares. This is 1.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares increased by 1.78% to $28.5. This security traded at a volume of 6.2K shares come close, making up 1.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $450.8 million.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock increased by 1.74% to $7.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.4K, accounting for 1.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $204.1 million.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares rose 1.39% to $36.99. This security traded at a volume of 5.9K shares come close, making up 0.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock rose 1.37% to $0.73. At the close, Nxt-ID’s trading volume reached 11.5K shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.9 million.
Losers
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock decreased by 8.05% to $4.0 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, MoSys’s trading volume reached 506.1K shares. This is 38.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares fell 4.77% to $3.0. At the close, Pixelworks’s trading volume reached 27.0K shares. This is 3.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.6 million.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock fell 3.33% to $21.5. SunPower’s trading volume hit 148.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares fell 3.2% to $1.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0K, accounting for 0.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 2.15% to $0.97. At the close, Color Star Technology’s trading volume reached 17.7K shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $87.6 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 1.93% to $1.02. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.7K shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $113.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
