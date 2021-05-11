12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares increased by 4.61% to $81.45 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Winnebago Industries’s trading volume hit 36.1K shares by close, accounting for 5.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock rose 2.55% to $47.41. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 49.3K shares, which is 2.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares moved upwards by 1.43% to $1.41. Meten EdtechX Education’s trading volume hit 3.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock increased by 1.32% to $2.3. At the close, Tuniu’s trading volume reached 902 shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $284.0 million.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares moved upwards by 1.27% to $11.87. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.2K shares, which is 0.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares increased by 1.13% to $41.1. At the close, Farfetch’s trading volume reached 887.5K shares. This is 10.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.5 billion.
Losers
- Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) stock fell 5.08% to $99.01 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.5K, accounting for 2.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares decreased by 2.95% to $4.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0K, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.4 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares fell 2.92% to $1.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.4K shares, which is 0.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares decreased by 2.32% to $28.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 379.2K, accounting for 2.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares fell 2.25% to $30.0. At the close, Big 5 Sporting Goods’s trading volume reached 78.3K shares. This is 6.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $668.7 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares decreased by 1.53% to $2.59. At the close, Drive Shack’s trading volume reached 44.3K shares. This is 1.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $238.3 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
