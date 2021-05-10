12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares moved upwards by 8.25% to $41.95 during Monday’s after-market session. Vir Biotechnology’s trading volume hit 97.7K shares by close, accounting for 8.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares increased by 5.23% to $1.81. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.0K, accounting for 1.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million.
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares rose 5.06% to $7.88. This security traded at a volume of 2.1K shares come close, making up 0.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $713.3 million.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock increased by 4.3% to $20.12. Organogenesis Holdings’s trading volume hit 8.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $1.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 21.3K, accounting for 0.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $414.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock increased by 3.85% to $140.0. ShockWave Medical’s trading volume hit 1.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares declined by 21.57% to $34.0 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Rocket Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 17.4K shares. This is 3.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares decreased by 8.57% to $2.99. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 309.4K shares, which is 34.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.2 million.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares declined by 6.52% to $150.05. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 301.3K shares, which is 8.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.1 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares declined by 5.02% to $0.81. This security traded at a volume of 138.9K shares come close, making up 2.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock fell 4.72% to $2.83. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 482.1K shares, which is 24.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares fell 3.84% to $5.51. This security traded at a volume of 300 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.