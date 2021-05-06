12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares increased by 19.82% to $1.39 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.4 million, accounting for 33.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $206.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock increased by 10.3% to $0.55. Trading volume for this security closed at 228.4K, accounting for 1.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $95.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock moved upwards by 9.35% to $1.52. This security traded at a volume of 15.8K shares come close, making up 2.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares increased by 7.72% to $103.75. Natera’s trading volume hit 173.2K shares by close, accounting for 21.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock rose 6.66% to $1.12. This security traded at a volume of 2.3K shares come close, making up 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) stock rose 5.05% to $76.7. Fulgent Genetics’s trading volume hit 149.9K shares by close, accounting for 9.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock decreased by 6.76% to $8.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, ChromaDex’s trading volume reached 13.3K shares. This is 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares decreased by 6.32% to $4.3. This security traded at a volume of 232.2K shares come close, making up 9.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $322.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock decreased by 5.94% to $1.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 70.2K, accounting for 0.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.7 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) stock declined by 5.67% to $127.0. At the close, Guardant Health’s trading volume reached 35.0K shares. This is 3.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock decreased by 5.56% to $1.53. Stealth BioTherapeutics’s trading volume hit 528.6K shares by close, accounting for 143.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $85.0 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares fell 4.67% to $1.43. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 141.4K shares, which is 2.98 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.6 million.
