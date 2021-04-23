Why Naked Brand Group Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Naked Brand Group's Stock Today

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) is currently up 10.07% to a price of $0.62. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 35.83 million, about 48.18% of its recent 30-day volume average of 74.37 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Naked Brand Group shares are trading higher after shareholders vote for approval of the proposed transaction to divest Bendon brick-and-mortar operations.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Naked Brand Group's stock was $0.89 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $3.4 and a low of $0.07 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.