Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Explode In June

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Western Union Co (NYSE:WU)

On June 5, Western Union reported inducement grants under New York Stock Exchange listing rule 303A.08. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $7.21.

RSI Value: 29.7

29.7 WU Price Action: Shares of Western Union rose 0.1% to close at $7.26 on Tuesday.

Shares of Western Union rose 0.1% to close at $7.26 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 8.52 Momentum score with Value at 47.93.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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