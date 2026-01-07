Ford, GM Chase Tesla For US EV Crown: 2026 Outlook Signals New Battleground

Record third-quarter deliveries for electric vehicles in the U.S. happened for many automotive brands, including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) .

• General Motors stock is trading near recent highs. What’s next for GM stock?

While Tesla doesn't break out its sales by unit or geographic region, the company may have had the bestselling vehicle worldwide for 2025.

Here's a look at the top-selling EVs in the U.S. in 2025 for the brands that report sales.

U.S. Top Selling Electric Vehicles 2025

There were over 1.3 million electric vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2024, setting a new record with 7.3% year-over-year growth. Final tallies will likely see 2025 EV sales being down in the country.

Many automotive companies have reported their 2025 sales figures for the fourth quarter and full year. Electrek compiled a list of the top-selling EV models in the U.S. for the full 2025 year based on official sales figures.

Here are the brands, the units sold in 2025 and the year-over-year change.

Chevrolet Equinox EV: 57,195 units, +100.7% Mustang Mach-E: 51,620 units, -0.2% Hyundai IONIQ 5: 47,039 units, +6.0% Honda Prologue: 39,194 units, +18.7% Ford F-150 Lightning: 27,307 units, -18.5% Chevy Blazer EV: 22,637 units, -2.1% Volkswagen ID.4: 22,373 units, +31.4% Cadillac Lyriq: 20,971 units, -26.2% BMW i4: 20,114 units, -14.1% Audi Q6 e-tron: 17,207 units, +1,681.0%

Tesla, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) are among the companies that are not included as they do not break out sales by individual model and/or for the U.S. region.

The top 10 list includes multiple models from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) , which ranked first, sixth and eighth on the list for brands it owns. The Equinox EV ranked first and was one of the top growing models, while the Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq saw sales fall.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) ranks second and fifth on the list with two top brands that had sales declines in 2025.

Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) also had multiple models on the list with the ID.4 and the Audi Q6 e-tron.

Honda Motor Group (NYSE:HMC) , Hyundai and BMW each had one model on the list.

For comparison, the Model Y and Model 3 from Tesla were the bestselling U.S. EV models in 2024, with reported sales of 372,613 units and 189,903 units, respectively. The Mustang Mach E ranked third in 2024 with 51,745 units.

Hyundai ranked fourth in 2024 with the Ioniq 5 selling 44,400 units in the country.

The Equinox ranked eighth last year with the Lyriq ninth and the Blazer not on the list.

Future reports that include estimates for Tesla will be interesting to see where the other brands fall.

Legacy Automakers Scaling Back EV Efforts

While Ford and General Motors dominated the list of non-Tesla EV models for the U.S. and saw record deliveries in the third quarter, demand likely fell in the final months of 2025.

The 2026 list could look a whole lot different with companies such as Ford and General Motors scaling back their efforts in the electric vehicle sector after the expiration of the federal EV tax credit in September 2025.

General Motors said previously it was ending the production of the BrightDrop fleet EV van and that it took a $1.6 billion charge related to EVs in the third quarter. The company said it saw a "significant pullback" in EV demand for the U.S. market.

Ford also announced plans to scale back on EVs, instead focusing on traditional automotives and hybrid vehicles. The company said it was discontinuing production of the F-150 Lightning EV. Ford outlined a total $19.5 billion charge related to its changes in electric vehicles.

Ford, General Motors and other automotive companies could launch more electric vehicles in the coming years, but the 2026 list could look completely different and see dominance by the EV pure-play companies like Tesla, Rivian and Lucid and also foreign automakers.

Photo courtesy: Ford F-150 Lightning, photo by Mike Mareen for Shutterstock