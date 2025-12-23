EXCLUSIVE: SpaceX IPO Could Help 'Misunderstood' Space Sector Outperform In 2026

A potential SpaceX IPO in 2026 could add more fuel to a rally in space stocks that has occurred in recent weeks. The Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) could benefit from the surge in interest. Procure Holdings CEO Andrew Chanin tells Benzinga that 2026 could be the year for the "misunderstood" sector to take center stage.

Space Stocks in 2026

A recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump has put a spotlight on space stocks heading into the new year. That spotlight could be the start of a strong year or a short-lived event.

The bigger event that could ignite space stocks is likely the reported SpaceX IPO, which could value the Elon Musk-led space company at $1.5 trillion.

That public offering could change the valuation of public space stocks and have investors rushing into the sector, according to Procure Holdings CEO Andrew Chanin.

"Anything is possible,” Chanin tells Benzinga.

When it comes to space, he says, many of the sector’s technologies are also used to "make our lives better here on Earth."

Items such as communications and data centers in space could improve consumers’ lives, Chanin added.

"Before we launched UFO, space was misunderstood. And what I'm hoping is that, if we did see a mega headline IPO in something like SpaceX, it would bring the serious analysts out to say, ‘Okay, yes, I understand where we are right now.'"

Chanin said that items like artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud computing, internet of things, connected devices, blockchain and cryptocurrency are getting billions of dollars in investments.

"And there is a common thread with all of these and it's that space helps enable these technologies."

Investing in Space Stocks

In the interview, Chanin recalls the gold rush and notes that it was the people selling picks and shovels who made money.

"A lot of these space companies are in a similar position where they're this connective tissue, the toll operator for the digital data superhighway," Chanin said.

Chanin said space is the ultimate "toll operator" with data being transferred from one point to another point, either in space and sent to Earth or on Earth and sent through space and back down to Earth.

"I think if more people had that understanding or appreciation of space, maybe that would be what could unlock that next level of space interest and potentially investment."

The top five holdings of the Procure Space ETF are currently:

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB): 5.6% of assets Planet Labs (NYSE:PL): 5.4% of assets EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS): 4.8% of assets AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS): 4.7% of assets Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB): 4.5% of assets

Chanin recently shared five space stocks investors could consider in 2026, given the potential SpaceX IPO. Those picks are below.

