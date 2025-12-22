A potential SpaceX IPO in 2026 could be a major theme for investors. The potential offering could also significantly change the holdings of the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) . Here's what Procure Holdings CEO and co-founder Andrew Chanin had to tell Benzinga about a potential SpaceX IPO.

What A SpaceX IPO Means?

Space stocks could get a major lift in 2026 with a SpaceX IPO and the Procure SpaceX ETF would likely include the Elon Musk-led company as a top holding if the offering does happen.

"We've heard tons of ideas floated out over the last several years about Starlink spin-offs and SpaceX IPOs upon reaching Mars. This is definitely a new angle to a potential IPO event for the company," Chanin told Benzinga. "I think you have to take it seriously."

While Chanin is excited about the potential offering, he's also waiting to see if it actually happens.

"2026 is a long year. I think I've also heard, potential early 2027."

Chanin said that companies that have planned IPOs sometimes scrap their offerings due to the market drying up and/or waiting for a "better opportunity" to go public.

"The real question is what is the motivation behind going public and what's the motivation for now?"

The Procure Holdings CEO welcomes a potential SpaceX IPO if it happens.

"I'm excited for the broader space industry as a whole. I think that would be exciting. But if it doesn't happen, I wouldn't be in the least bit surprised either."

What SpaceX IPO Means For UFO

The Procure Space ETF tracks the S-Network Global Indexes underlying index and invests in pure-play space stocks.

Chanin said there have been examples of companies that have IPO’d and entered the index relatively quickly, which could allow a company like SpaceX to gain entry into the ETF faster than a typical quarterly rebalance.

The Procure Holdings CEO said SpaceX certainly qualifies as a pure play space company.

"It's the largest pure play space company in the world."

Chanin said the index and fund would consider market capitalization and public offering, along with the percentage of revenue from space-related themes, to determine the size of SpaceX’s weighting.

The current top holding in the Procure Space ETF is Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) at 5.35%. Based on comments from Chanin, SpaceX could end up being an even larger holding in the space ETF if the IPO happens in 2026 or 2027.

