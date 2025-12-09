Space company SpaceX could be nearing a record-breaking IPO in 2026. While recent reports suggest a valuation of $800 billion and an offering next year, the company could be worth significantly more than that soon.

Here's a look at the latest at a potential 2026 IPO and how investors can get exposure to the space company today.

SpaceX IPO Talks Heat Up

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shut down talk of recent funding for the company, but has been relatively quiet about a potential IPO that could happen in 2026.

On Tuesday, a Bloomberg report said SpaceX is considering an offering of more than $30 billion in a 2026 IPO, which would break the record $29 billion raised by Saudi Aramco in 2019.

The report said SpaceX would be valued at $1.5 trillion in the IPO, which would make the company one of the most valuable companies in the world and surpass the current valuation of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) , the electric vehicle company also led by Musk.

"SpaceX has been cash-flow positive for many years and does periodic stock buybacks twice a year to provide liquidity for employees and investors," Musk said on X recently.

The SpaceX CEO said the company's valuation is rising due to the progress of Starship and Starlink.

The current secondary offering by employees sees the company valued at around $800 billion and allows employees and investors to sell portions of their stakes. SpaceX could also buy a portion of the shares back that are available.

The Bloomberg report said the IPO, which could also be pushed back to 2027, comes with Starlink showing strength. Estimates call for SpaceX to have revenue of $15 billion in 2025 and revenue of $22 to $24 billion in 2026, with Starlink being the main source of revenue.

Proceeds from a potential IPO could be used to help fund space-based data centers, the report said.

Read Also: Ron Baron Says Tesla Could 5X And SpaceX 10X — Says Musk Is ‘Like Da Vinci’

Investing in SpaceX Today

While SpaceX is not yet public for investors, there are several ways to get exposure to the company.

One of the largest shareholders in SpaceX outside of Musk is Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) . The technology giant invested $900 million in SpaceX back in 2015, with the company valued at around $12 billion at the time. Alphabet owns around 7% of SpaceX, according to reports and participated in a later round after its initial stake.

Given the size of Alphabet, the SpaceX stake is small compared to its main business. But given the large ownership percentage, Alphabet's stake could be worth over $100 billion.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) invested $250 million in SpaceX back in 2018 when the company was valued at around $30 billion. Investing in the bank stock for exposure to SpaceX is probably a small catalyst, but the stake could provide a nice gain for the company going forward.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) is one of the newest and perhaps one of the smartest ways to gain exposure to SpaceX.

The company reached a deal to sell spectrum licenses to SpaceX and got $8.5 billion in cash and $8.5 billion in SpaceX stock in exchange. At the time, SpaceX was valued at $400 billion, which could mean EchoStar's SpaceX stock is now worth more than $32 billion. With a market capitalization of $25 billion and enterprise value of $52 billion, the stake in SpaceX could represent a large asset for the company in the future.

The Destiny Tech 100 Inc (NYSE:DXYZ) fund has been volatile in the past given its exposure to some of the top private companies. The fund counts exposure to SpaceX as its top holding at 23.3% of the fund. The fund notes that it does not have direct investment in SpaceX, but rather exposure through SPVs (special purpose vehicles).

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR) also offers indirect exposure to SpaceX. The ETF, which holds stakes in private and public companies, counts SpaceX exposure as its third-largest holding at 5.28% of assets.

The fund notes that its exposure to SpaceX comes through an investment in Astra Holdings SPV, LP with the ownership of SPVs.

The Ark Venture Fund, which is offered to retail investors through platforms like SoFI, also holds a stake in SpaceX. Some Fidelity mutual funds also offer exposure to SpaceX.

Other Considerations

Musk has said in the past that his preference was to offer SpaceX shares or investment opportunities in Starlink to Tesla investors first. Whether he is able to do this and if the plan is still this for the reported IPO remains to be seen.

Investors shouldn't invest in Tesla just with the chance to buy SpaceX shares, but investors who are looking at Tesla for other reasons or who already own shares could end up with exposure this way.

A strong IPO by SpaceX and investor demand could have a carryover effect on the entire space sector and help companies like Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) , which could be the closest public competitor.

The entire space sector getting a lift in 2026 could also put space ETFs like the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) and Ark Space & Defense Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) in the spotlight.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock