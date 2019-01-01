QQQ
Range
5.16 - 5.7
Vol / Avg.
39.3K/53.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 5.63
Mkt Cap
472.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.16
P/E
1.05
EPS
1.18
Shares
83.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

Analyst Ratings

Surge Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surge Energy (ZPTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surge Energy (OTCPK: ZPTAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surge Energy's (ZPTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surge Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Surge Energy (ZPTAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Surge Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Surge Energy (ZPTAF)?

A

The stock price for Surge Energy (OTCPK: ZPTAF) is $5.67 last updated Today at 6:57:43 PM.

Q

Does Surge Energy (ZPTAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surge Energy.

Q

When is Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF) reporting earnings?

A

Surge Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Surge Energy (ZPTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surge Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Surge Energy (ZPTAF) operate in?

A

Surge Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.