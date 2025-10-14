Top 2 Energy Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio This Month

As of Oct. 14, 2025, two stocks in the energy could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU)

On Oct. 8, B. Riley Securities analyst Matthew Key maintained Energy Fuels with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $11 to $22. The company's stock gained around 72% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $25.69.

RSI Value: 90.5

90.5 UUUU Price Action: Shares of Energy Fuels gained 16.9% to close at $23.77 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 98.57 Momentum score.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC)

On Sept. 24, Uranium Energy posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Amir Adnani, President and CEO, said, “Fiscal 2025 was a breakthrough year as we transitioned from developer to producer. We delivered initial uranium production from ramp-up in Wyoming and advanced Burke Hollow to near completion as America’s next ISR mine. We also expanded our U.S. platform through the accretive acquisition of Rio Tinto’s Sweetwater Plant and Wyoming uranium assets. This transaction added approximately 175 million pounds of historic resources and established our third U.S. hub-and-spoke production platform. With Sweetwater subsequently designated for federal fast-track permitting, it is positioned to become a cornerstone of America’s uranium supply chain.” The company's stock gained around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $16.40.

RSI Value: 71.9

71.9 UEC Price Action: Shares of Uranium Energy rose 4.6% to close at $15.32 on Monday.

