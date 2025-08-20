August 20, 2025 8:23 AM 1 min read

Cisco, Rocket Companies, Insulet And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he remains long on Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT.

Lending support to his choice, BTIG analyst Eric Hagen initiated coverage on Rocket Companies on Tuesday with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, which pulled back around 8% after earnings.

On the earnings front, Cisco reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $14.67 billion on Aug. 13, beating the consensus estimate of $14.62 billion. The networking equipment maker reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 97 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

SoFi’s Liz Young Thomas said iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV is way under-loved.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Insulet Corporation PODD as his final trade.

Amphenol, on Aug. 7, reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The automated insulin delivery technology maker reported sales of $649.1 million, up 32.9% year over year (31.3% in constant currency), beating the consensus of $612.22 million, exceeding the high end of the company's guidance range of 26% in constant currency.

Price Action:

  • Rocket Companies shares gained 3.4% to settle at $18.44 on Tuesday.
  • Cisco shares fell 0.3% to close at $66.76 during the session.
  • iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF fell 2.6% on Tuesday.
  • Insulet gained 1.4% to close at $327.48 during the session.

