August 13, 2025 8:18 AM 2 min read

Apple, PG&E, D.R. Horton And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, named TopBuild Corp. BLD as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, TopBuild, on Aug. 5, reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked PG&E Corporation PCG.

On the earnings front, PG&E, on July 31, reported quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 36 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.898 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.369 billion.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, named Apple Inc. AAPL as his final trade.

On Aug. 7, B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating on Apple and raised the price target from $240 to $250.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI is acting very well, but it's still down 9% in the past year. The stock trades at 13 times earnings for the best operator in the industry.

Supporting her view, D.R. Horton reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results on July 22.

Price Action:

  • TopBuild shares gained 3.5% to settle at $429.66 on Tuesday.
  • PG&E shares rose 2.3% to close at $15.46 during the session.
  • D.R. Horton shares surged 2.1% to close at $158.26 on Tuesday.
  • Apple shares rose 1.1% to settle at $229.65 during the session.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$230.180.23%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.16
Growth
29.32
Quality
74.94
Value
8.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BLD Logo
BLDTopBuild Corp
$429.66-%
DHI Logo
DHID.R. Horton Inc
$159.500.78%
PCG Logo
PCGPG&E Corp
$15.500.26%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved