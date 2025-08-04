EVs Hit Record 98% In This Country, Here Are The Leading Brands

When it comes to electric vehicle market share, one European market continues to dominate, with the month of July hitting new records, and only 25 petrol-only vehicles sold for the month.

Here's a look at the records and the companies dominating the market.

What Happened: Norway is one of the world leaders in electric vehicle sales and one of the countries seeing strong figures for Tesla Inc. TSLA, as the global EV giant suffers some brand damage in parts of Europe.

In July, 98.2% of all new vehicles registered in Norway were electric, setting a new record. Of the total, 97.2% were battery-powered electric vehicles and 1.1% were plug-in hybrids, as reported by CleanTechnica. The remainder of the latest sales were diesel only (0.9%), other hybrid cars (0.6%) and petrol-only (0.3%).

For comparison, in July 2024, the overall share of electric vehicles sold was 84.3%, comprising 91.9% battery-powered cars and 2.4% plug-in hybrids.

Here were the top-selling EVs in Norway for July:

Model Y, 715 units Skoda ENYAQ: 586 units VW ID. Buzz: 464 units VW ID.4: 391 units BYD Sealion: 337 units Volvo EX 40: 299 units VW ID.7: 271 units Toyota: BZ4X: 269 units Volvo EX90: 269 units VW ID.3: 252 units

The Tesla Model Y topped the list for new sales once again and remains the best-selling vehicle in the country. Over the last three months, the Model Y has had a sizable lead of 8,059 units over the second-place ranked Toyota BZ4X, with 1,963 units.

Outside of Tesla, Volkswagen Group VWAGY is the big winner with vehicles ranking second, third, fourth, seventh and tenth for July. Volkswagen owns the Skoda brand. The Skoda ENYAQ saw growth in July. The Skoda Elroq ranked 13th with a new high of 238 units sold.

Volvo, which Geely Holding owns, had two vehicles on the list, ranking sixth and ninth.

BYD BYDDY BYDDF and Toyota Motor Corporation TM each had one vehicle on the top ten list for July.

The report notes that the BYD Dolphin, a top seller in parts of Europe, is not yet available in Norway.

Why It's Important: This July 2025 marked the highest July for new automotive sales for Norway since 2021, with 9,563 overall units sold. While July is often one of the lower months for new car sales, the substantial market share of EVs is significant compared to other parts of the world.

The report highlights Norway’s lowering of its interest rates to 4.25% in late June as a potential reason for increased car sales overall in July.

While Norway's overall vehicle sales are lower than those of many European countries, the list of vehicle leaders in a country that is predominantly driven by electric cars shows what the future could look like if more countries transition to EVs.

The Model Y is a bestseller among EVs and overall vehicles, and even with Tesla demand facing struggles in some regions, the car ranks high in places where electric vehicles are popular.

Photo: Shutterstock