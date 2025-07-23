Tesla, AT&T And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc . TSLA to report quarterly earnings at 42 cents per share on revenue of $22.79 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tesla shares gained 0.4% to $333.44 in after-hours trading.

SAP SE SAP posted upbeat second-quarter earnings after Tuesday's closing bell. SAP reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.70, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.47. Quarterly revenue of $10.23 billion beat the $9.11 billion Street estimate. SAP shares fell 2.9% to $297.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG to have earned $2.17 per share on revenue of $93.72 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares gained 0.5% to $192.31 in the after-hours trading session.

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Texas Instruments expects third-quarter revenue of $4.45 billion to $4.8 billion versus estimates of $4.53 billion. The company expects third-quarter earnings to be between $1.36 and $1.60 per share versus estimates of $1.48 per share. Texas Instruments shares dipped 12% to $189.17 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. T to post quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $30.45 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.4% to $27.54 in after-hours trading.

