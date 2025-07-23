July 23, 2025 6:41 AM 2 min read

Tesla, AT&T And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at 42 cents per share on revenue of $22.79 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tesla shares gained 0.4% to $333.44 in after-hours trading.
  • SAP SE SAP posted upbeat second-quarter earnings after Tuesday’s closing bell. SAP reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.70, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.47. Quarterly revenue of $10.23 billion beat the $9.11 billion Street estimate. SAP shares fell 2.9% to $297.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG to have earned $2.17 per share on revenue of $93.72 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares gained 0.5% to $192.31 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Texas Instruments expects third-quarter revenue of $4.45 billion to $4.8 billion versus estimates of $4.53 billion. The company expects third-quarter earnings to be between $1.36 and $1.60 per share versus estimates of $1.48 per share. Texas Instruments shares dipped 12% to $189.17 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect AT&T Inc. T to post quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $30.45 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.4% to $27.54 in after-hours trading.

