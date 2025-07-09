Cramer Still A 'Big Believer In Robinhood,' Won't Back Down

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB is a “really good” company and “won't quit.”

Supporting his view, B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating for Westinghouse Air Brake on Tuesday and raised the price target from $231 to $236.

Cramer said he’s “been a big believer in Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD for a long time” and is not changing his view.

Lending support to his choice, Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance maintained a Buy rating for Robinhood Markets on Monday, increasing the price target from $91 to $104.

Cramer recommended to own Bitcoin BTC/USD, when asked about Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT.

Needham analyst John Todaro, meanwhile, on June 17, maintained a Buy rating for Riot Platforms and raised the price target from $12 to $15.

The Mad Money host said he can't recommend DigitalBridge Group, Inc. DBRG. “It's just expensive, ok. And I don't want you in it,” he added.

On the earnings front, DigitalBridge reported mixed results for the first quarter on May 1.

When asked about Schlumberger Limited SLB, he said, “Keep watching, no pull trigger. Why? Because I do not like the oil stocks.”

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors, on July 1, maintained a Positive rating for Schlumberger and lowered the price target from $46 to $44.

Price Action:

Wabtec shares fell 0.6% to settle at $211.78 on Tuesday.

Robinhood shares fell 2.3% to close at $91.27.

Riot Platforms shares gained 0.2% to settle at $11.57 on Tuesday.

DigitalBridge shares rose 0.5% to close at $10.41.

Schlumberger shares gained 4.6% to settle at $36.54 on Tuesday.

