Jim Cramer Calls AST SpaceMobile 'Overvalued,' Warns HubSpot Is 'Playing With Fire'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG is a buy.

Cheniere Energy will release its earnings for the third quarter on Thursday, Oct. 31, before the opening bell.

“GE Vernova GEV may be one of the situations where it sells off on good news, and I think you are going to get good news,” Cramer said.

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS is “playing with fire,” Cramer said. “I do not want to play with fire.”

Cramer said NuScale Power Corporation SMR is losing a lot of money. “You might as well go again with GE Vernova,” he added.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS is “overvalued,” Cramer said. “I cannot recommend AST SpaceMobile. It doesn't make any money.”

The “Mad Money” host said the last quarter of DexCom, Inc DXCM was “really terrible.”

DexCom will release its third quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 24. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 43 cents per share, down from 50 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company projects to report revenue of $990.71 million.

Price Action:

Cheniere Energy shares fell 0.6% to settle at $181.07 on Monday.

GE Vernova shares gained 1.4% to close at $276.43.

HubSpot shares fell 0.8% to close at $532.92 on Monday.

NuScale Power shares gained 4.1% to settle at $18.96.

AST SpaceMobile shares fell 1.8% to close at $27.64 on Monday.

Dexcom shares gained 0.3% to settle at $72.61 during Monday's session.

