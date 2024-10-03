Jim Cramer Recommends Holding On To This Car Manufacturer, But As For Peloton? 'Take The Loss'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended holding on to NIO Inc NIO after the Shanghai-based auto manufacturer reported a year-over-year increase in September and third-quarter delivery results.

When asked about Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON, Cramer said, “Take the loss.” The exercise bike company saw its stock close at $4.62 on Wednesday, up 6.45%.

On Oct. 1, BMO Capital reiterated a Market Perform rating on Peloton Interactive and maintained a $6.50 price target.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN is not doing that well, Cramer said.

On Oct. 1, AMN Healthcare Services said Jeffrey Knudson will step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer, effective Nov. 8.

The “Mad Money” host recommended to hold on to SiTime Corporation SITM, adding that it's a “good story.”

On Aug. 7, SiTime reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 4 cents per share.

The company reported quarterly sales of $43.866 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $41 million. Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley downgraded SiTime from Equal-Weight to Underweight and maintained the price target of $90 on Aug. 27.

Price Action:

Peloton shares gained 6.5% to settle at $4.62 on Wednesday.

NIO shares gained 0.8% to close at $498.48 during the session.

AMN Healthcare shares fell 3.6% to close at $39.76 during Wednesday's session.

SiTime shares gained 0.8% to settle at $169.62 on Wednesday.

