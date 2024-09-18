Jim Cramer Labels Moderna A 'Big Disappointment,' But Suggests Doubling Down On Another Pharma Powerhouse

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes Pfizer Inc. PFE and recommended buying more of the stock.

On Sept. 16, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen reiterated Pfizer with an Overweight rating and maintained a $45 price target.

“Six Flags FUN, I don't know, it feels like it's two flags,” Cramer said. “This has just been a merger from hell. I'm not really into the stock.”

On Sept. 16, JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Six Flags Entertainment with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $48 to $43.

Cramer said he likes First Solar, Inc. FSLR, adding that it is an “up stock.”

On Sept. 16, BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained First Solar with a Buy and raised the price target from $320 to $343.

The “Mad Money” host said Equity Residential EQR is an “amazing” stock, and added that it's a “total winner.”

On Sept. 16, several analysts, including, Scotiabank, Evercore ISI Group and JPMorgan, raised their price targets on the stock.

Moderna, Inc. MRNA has been a “big disappointment,” Cramer said.

Moderna announced on Tuesday that Health Canada approved its vaccine, SPIKEVAX, which aids in preventing COVID-19 in people six months of age or older.

“On a pullback, absolutely,” Cramer said when asked about Vertiv Holdings Co VRT. “I think it's a winner.”

On Sept. 11, Vertiv named Frank Poncheri as chief human resources officer.

Cramer said Powell Industries, Inc. POWL is a buy.

On July 30, Powell Industries reported better-than-expected third-quarter GAAP EPS and sales results.

Price Action:

Pfizer shares slipped 0.8% to settle at $29.83 on Tuesday.

Powell shares rose 2.5% to close at $174.44 during the session.

First Solar shares rose 2.9% to close at $239.98 during Tuesday's session.

Six Flags shares gained 2.3% to settle at $41.52.

Equity Residential shares fell 0.6% to close at $77.34 on Tuesday.

Moderna shares gained 4.1% to settle at $71.99 on Tuesday.

Vertiv shares gained 0.4% to close at $87.29.

