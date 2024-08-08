Jim Cramer: This Energy Stock Is A Buy, Stay Away From DexCom

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Oneok OKE is “terrific” and recommended buying more of the stock.

On Aug. 5, ONEOK reported better-than-expected second-quarter GAAP EPS results, posting quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.21 per share.

“The problem with Dollar Tree DLTR is that people I think have discovered that the small form is no longer working, they would rather go to Walmart WMT, which is a buy, or Costco COST if they can afford the membership fee,” he said.

On July 16, Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded the rating for Dollar Tree from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $143 to $112.

The “Mad Money” host recommended staying away from Dexcom, Inc. DXCM. “Dexcom had a real bad miss. They still really haven't fully explained why that is,” he noted.

Dexcom specializes in selling continuous glucose monitors.

On Aug. 5, Baird analyst Jeff Johnson downgraded the company from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $161 to $80.

When asked about KeyCorp KEY, he said, “Definitely keep Key. Key is very, very strong, a terrific, terrific bank.”

Cramer said he would be a buyer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP.

On Aug. 5, CRISPR Therapeutics posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Price Action:

Dollar Tree shares fell 1.6% to settle at $95.03 on Wednesday.

Oneok shares rose 0.9% to close at $83.06.

Dexcom shares fell 7.8% to close at $69.32.

CRISPR shares fell 4.2% to settle at $47.27 on Wednesday.

Palo Alto shares rose 2.6% to close at $301.93 on Tuesday.

