Jim Cramer: Energy Transfer Has 'Done A Very Good Job,' Recommends Selling This Tech Stock

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Energy Transfer LP ET. “You've got a winner there now. They have done a very good job,” he added.

On May 28, Energy Transfer announced the acquisition of WTG Midstream in a $3.25 billion transaction.

When asked about Obsidian Energy Ltd. OBE, he said, “You can hold it, but I'd rather see you in Coterra CTRA.”

On May 2, Obsidian Energy posted weak earnings for its first quarter.

The “Mad Money” host recommended selling SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN.

On May 9, SoundHound AI reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

When asked about Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI, he said, “I think you're OK, but, look. Why not own the real deal? Why not own Nvidia NVDA?”

On April 30, Supermicro reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

Cramer recommended to hold onto GE Vernova Inc. GEV. “It's just a really good situation,” he noted.

On June 3, JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained GE Vernova with an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $176 to $186.

Cramer said it's “time to take profits” in The AES Corporation AES.

On May 2, AES posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

“I want profits taken in that name,” Cramer said when asked about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM.

On May 21, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services reported a first-quarter FY24 sales increase of 14% Y/Y to $1.56 billion, missing the consensus of $1.57 billion.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS is “real good,” Cramer said.

On May 1, Leonardo DRS posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Price Action:

Obsidian Energy shares fell 4.3% to settle at $6.99 on Tuesday.

AES shares fell 1.3% to close at $20.49 on Tuesday.

GE Vernova fell 4.3% to close at $163.04 during Tuesday's session.

Energy Transfer shares fell 0.1% to close at $15.37.

Leonardo DRS shares closed at $23.65 on Tuesday.

Super Micro Computer shares rose 0.1% to settle at $771.61 during Tuesday's session.

SoundHound shares gained 3.2% to close at $4.93 on Tuesday.

Zim Integrated Shipping shares gained 0.3% to settle at $21.28.

Image: Shutterstock