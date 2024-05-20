Zoom Video, Wix.com And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Li Auto Inc . LI to report quarterly earnings at 35 cents per share on revenue of $3.84 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Li Auto shares rose 0.6% to $25.03 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zoom Video shares rose 0.1% to $64.24 in after-hours trading.

Wix.com Ltd. WIX posted upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its 2024 forecast on Monday. Wix.com shares rose 0.9% to $136.94 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Nordson Corporation NDSN is projected to projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $661.41 million. Nordson shares gained 0.4% to close at $271.65 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares rose 0.2% to $318.50 in after-hours trading.

