Jim Cramer Likes Amazon More Than This E-Commerce Platform, Calls Chipotle 'The King'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Amazon AMZN more than Shopify Inc. SHOP, but still recommended sticking with the latter one. "I think Shopify does an absolutely terrific job with small, medium-sized businesses, consumer packaged goods companies," he noted.

On Feb. 13, the company clocked fourth-quarter revenue growth of 24% year-over-year to $2.14 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. The e-commerce platform company reported adjusted EPS of 34 cents which beat analyst estimates of 31 cents.

Cramer recommended to stick with Capital One Financial Corporation COF, saying that it is a good company. "Capital One is terrific. Management is great," he added.

On Feb. 19, Capital One Financial announced its plans to purchase Discover Financial Services DFS, marking a pivotal $35.3 billion all-stock transaction.

When asked about CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA, he said, "It got too hot, and then it came all the way down, and we said, ‘buy, buy, buy.’ And it’s been right, and we’re sticking with it. But don’t forget, Chipotle CMG is the king."

On March 19, JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained Cava Group with an Overweight and raised the price target from $50 to $64.

The "Mad Money" host said he likes Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, adding that it is a good company. "I liked the quarter last time," he noted.

On Feb. 5, Palantir Technologies reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

When asked about Brand Engagement Network, Inc. BNAI, he said, "There’s a lot of AI pretenders. There’s one AI king, and that happens to be Nvidia NVDA."

On March 14, Brand Engagement Network reported the closing of its previously announced business combination with DHC Acquisition Corp.

Price Action:

Shares of Shopify gained 4.9% to close at $81.33 on Wednesday.

Capital One gained 3.6% to close at $141.77 on Wednesday.

Palantir shares gained 3.2% to settle at $24.57.

CAVA shares gained 5% to settle at $68.32 on Wednesday.

Brand Engagement Network shares fell 1.7% to close at $12.28 on Wednesday.

