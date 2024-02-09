Pinterest, PepsiCo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mostly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $28.40 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares rose 0.6% to $174.81 in after-hours trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO reported third-quarter total net bookings of $1.34 billion, down 3% year-over-year. The company also revised its 2024 net bookings forecast to $5.25 billion and $5.3 billion, down from $5.45 billion and $5.55 billion earlier. Take-Two shares dipped 9.2% to $154.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA to earn 37 cents per share on revenue of $12.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Plains All American Pipeline shares rose 1% to $15.50 in after-hours trading.

Pinterest, Inc. PINS reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue in the range of $690 million to $705 million versus estimates of $702.36 million. Pinterest shares tumbled 9.2% to $36.96 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. MGA to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $10.46 billion before the opening bell. Magna International shares fell 0.7% to $58.25 in after-hours trading.

