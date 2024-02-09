Pinterest, PepsiCo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

February 9, 2024 2:45 AM | 1 min read
With U.S. stock futures trading mostly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $28.40 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares rose 0.6% to $174.81 in after-hours trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO reported third-quarter total net bookings of $1.34 billion, down 3% year-over-year. The company also revised its 2024 net bookings forecast to $5.25 billion and $5.3 billion, down from $5.45 billion and $5.55 billion earlier. Take-Two shares dipped 9.2% to $154.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA to earn 37 cents per share on revenue of $12.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Plains All American Pipeline shares rose 1% to $15.50 in after-hours trading.

Pinterest, Inc. PINS reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue in the range of $690 million to $705 million versus estimates of $702.36 million. Pinterest shares tumbled 9.2% to $36.96 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. MGA to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $10.46 billion before the opening bell. Magna International shares fell 0.7% to $58.25 in after-hours trading.

