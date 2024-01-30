Insiders Buying OPKO Health And 2 Other Penny Stocks

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by more than 200 points on Monday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

OPKO Health

The Trade: OPKO Health, Inc. OPK Director Richard Krasno acquired a total of 30,000 shares an average price of $0.99. To acquire these shares, it cost around $29,838.

Director Richard Krasno acquired a total of 30,000 shares an average price of $0.99. To acquire these shares, it cost around $29,838. What’s Happening: OPKO Health recently priced private offering of $200 million convertible senior notes due 2029.

OPKO Health recently priced private offering of $200 million convertible senior notes due 2029. What OPKO Health Does: OPKO Health Inc is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs.

Butler National

The Trade : Butler National Corporation BUKS 10% owner Joseph Patrick Daly acquired a total of 900 shares at at an average price of $0.73. To acquire these shares, it cost around $657.

: 10% owner Joseph Patrick Daly acquired a total of 900 shares at at an average price of $0.73. To acquire these shares, it cost around $657. What’s Happening : On Nov. 1, Butler National's subsidiary, Avcon Industries, Inc., obtained FAA approval of the Avcon nose extension and the Avcon extra-large "Whale Pod" modifications in the King Air Model B300 Airplanes.

: On Nov. 1, Butler National's subsidiary, Avcon Industries, Inc., obtained FAA approval of the Avcon nose extension and the Avcon extra-large "Whale Pod" modifications in the King Air Model B300 Airplanes. What Butler National Does: Butler National Corp is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling, installing, repairing, modifying, overhauling, servicing and distributing a broad portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems.

RENN Fund

The Trade : RENN Fund, Inc. RCG President and CEO Murray Stahl acquired a total of 56 shares at an average price of $1.62. The insider spent around $90.72 to buy those shares.

: President and CEO Murray Stahl acquired a total of 56 shares at an average price of $1.62. The insider spent around $90.72 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : RENN Fund fell around 10% over the past six months.

: RENN Fund fell around 10% over the past six months. What RENN Fund Does: RENN Fund Inc is active in the financial services domain. It is a closed-end management investment company formed with the objective of providing long-term capital appreciation by investing substantially in privately placed convertible and equity securities of emerging growth companies traded on the United States securities exchanges.



