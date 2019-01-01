OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OPKO Health
OPKO Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting OPK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.49% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) was provided by Piper Sandler, and OPKO Health maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OPKO Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OPKO Health was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OPKO Health (OPK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $5.00. The current price OPKO Health (OPK) is trading at is $2.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.