Jim Cramer: Stay Away From This Major Airline Stock, 'People Should Understand Airlines Are Trades'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended to stay away from Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL. "People should understand airlines are trades," he noted.

Delta Air recently reported a fourth-quarter FY23 operating revenue growth of 5.9% year-over-year to $14.22 billion and adjusted operating revenue of $13.66 billion (+11.1% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $13.52 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.28 above the consensus of $1.17.

Cramer said Fluor Corporation FLR has missed the quarter "more times than I think they’ve made the quarter. We’re going to stay away from them even though we do like the infrastructure theme."

Fluor is expected to report results for its fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2023 on Feb. 20, 2024. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.

Cramer also threw shade at Illumina, Inc. ILMN, calling it a "second-rate" Danaher Corporation DHR.

The "Mad Money" host said Ferrari N.V. RACE is "hard." Take a pass on Ferrari, he recommends.

Ferrari, during November, reported better-than-expected third-quarter FY23 earnings.

Price Action: Shares of Ferrari fell 1.1% to close at $333.30, while Danaher shares rose 0.1% to $232.10 on Tuesday. Illumina gained 1.4% to settle at $140.75, while Fluor shares rose 1.1% to close at $37.56 during Tuesday’s session. Shares of Delta Air rose 2.8% to settle at $38.01 on Tuesday.

