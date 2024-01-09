OPKO Health And 3 Other Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by over 200 points on Monday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Earth Science Tech

The Trade: Earth Science Tech, Inc. ETST Director Yovan A. Sanchez acquired a total of 50,000 shares an average price of $0.05. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2,500.

What's Happening: On Nov. 13, the company posted net profit of $444,581 for its fiscal second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $73,678.

On Nov. 13, the company posted net profit of $444,581 for its fiscal second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $73,678. What Earth Science Tech Does: Earth Science Tech Inc is a diversified holding company. Currently, the company is focused on emerging prospects in the health and wellness industry.

22nd Century Group

The Trade : 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII Director Andrew Arno acquired a total of 100,000 shares at at an average price of $0.17. To acquire these shares, it cost around $17,490.

What's Happening : The 22nd Century Group recently announced it has closed its previously announced sale of its hemp/cannabis operations.

: The 22nd Century Group recently announced it has closed its previously announced sale of its hemp/cannabis operations. What 22nd Century Group Does: 22nd Century Group Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on utilizing alkaloid plant technologies to improve health and wellness with reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis.

ADM Endeavors

The Trade : ADM Endeavors, Inc. ADMQ CEO Marc Johnson acquired a total of 453,206 shares at an average price of $0.04. The insider spent around $19,006 to buy those shares.

What's Happening : The company's stock jumped around 37% over the past month.

: The company’s stock jumped around 37% over the past month. What ADM Endeavors Does: ADM Endeavors Inc operates a diverse vertical integrated business, which consists of a retail sales division, focusing on screen print promotions, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

OPKO Health

The Trade : OPKO Health, Inc. OPK 10% owner Frost Gamma Investments Trust acquired a total of 1,500,000 shares at an average price of $0.90. The insider spent around $1.34 million to buy those shares. The company’s Vice Chairman and CTO PH Jane Hsiao also bought 150,010 shares at an average price of $0.87.

What's Happening : OPKO Health recently priced private offering of $200 million convertible senior notes due 2029.

: OPKO Health recently priced private offering of $200 million convertible senior notes due 2029. What OPKO Health Does: OPKO Health Inc is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs.



