TD SYNNEX, Albertsons And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $14.48 billion before the opening bell. TD SYNNEX shares gained 0.3% to close at $104.94 on Monday.

MDxHealth SA MDXH reported preliminary revenue of $19.4 million for the fourth quarter. The company said it sees FY24 revenue of $79 million to $81 million, versus estimates of $78.57 million. MDxHealth shares jumped 12.2% to $4.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI to earn 65 cents per share on revenue of $18.37 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Albertsons shares fell 1% to $22.75 in after-hours trading.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN said total company net sales rose 10% year-over-year for the two months ended Dec. 31, 2023. Total retail segment net sales surged 8% during the period. Urban Outfitters shares gained 5.8% to $37.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion after the closing bell. PriceSmart shares gained 0.3% to $73.40 in after-hours trading.

