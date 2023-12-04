This Analyst With 84% Accuracy Rate Sees Over 19% Upside In Dell Technologies - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 index jumping to a new closing high for 2023.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Philip Gibbs

Analyst Firm: Keybanc

Keybanc Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on ATI Inc. ATI and raised the price target from $48 to $49 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analysts sees around 18% surge in the stock.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on RH RH and cut the price target from $375 to $335 on Nov. 27, 2023. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock.

Analyst: Brian Bittner

Analyst Firm: Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Reiterated an Outperform rating on McDonald's Corporation MCD with a price target of $315 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analyst sees more than 10% upside in the stock.

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Dell Technologies Inc. DELL and increased the price target from $80 to $85 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analyst sees over 19% upside in the stock.

Analyst: Matt Bryson

Analyst Firm: Wedbush

Wedbush Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG and cut the price target from $45 to $40 on Nov. 30, 2023. This analyst sees around 19% surge in the stock.

