Check Out 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW

Dividend Yield: 17.96%

17.96% JP Morgan analyst Michael Lapides maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $8 to $5 on Nov. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Underperform on Aug. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Recent News: On Oct. 26, the company reported quarterly revenues of $306.6 million, missing the consensus of $341.8 million.

Boston Properties, Inc. BXP

Dividend Yield: 6.88%

6.88% BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $75 to $80 on Sept. 8, 2023. This analysts has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $62 to $66 on Sept. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Recent News: On Nov. 14, Boston Properties inked a deal with Norges Bank Investment Management to divest its 45% stake in two life sciences development properties at Kendall Square, Cambridge (Massachusetts) for a gross value of around $1.66 billion (or $2,050 per square foot)..

National Health Investors, Inc. NHI

Dividend Yield: 6.61%

6.61% Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $54 to $55 on Nov. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $52 on Sept. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Recent News: On Nov. 7, National Health Investors posted upbeat sales for the third quarter.

