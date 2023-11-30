Jim Cramer: Buy This Financial Stock, 'I Think They're High Quality'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is "way too cheap." He added, "This is one of those moments where I think you’ve got to buy Vishay."

Cramer also recommended buying Abbott Laboratories ABT. "Abbot Labs has gotten way too cheap," he noted.

Cramer said Moelis & Company MC has come down too much and recommended buying the same. "I work with them, I know them, I think they’re high quality," he noted.

The "Mad Money" host said Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT doesn’t make any money. "If you want to do Bitcoin BTC/USD, own Bitcoin," he added.

Cramer recommended selling Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD and buying Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ.

Cramer said "stay away" from pharma and biotech firm Catalent, Inc. CTLT.

Price Action: Shares of Catalent gained 0.3% to close at $39.57, while Anheuser-Busch fell 0.3% to $62.61 on Wednesday. Constellation fell 1.6% to $237.95, while Riot Platforms rose 1.1% to $13.00 during Wednesday’s session. Moelis & Company gained 1.7% to $47.11, while Abbott Laboratories shares rose 1.5% to settle at $103.63. Vishay Intertechnology shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday.

