Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK has made some important changes in its holdings during the fourth quarter of 2022, with a major reduction in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM being the highlight.

Latest 13-F filings show that Berkshire Hathaway has increased its stake in Apple Inc AAPL, having bought 333,856 shares of the tech giant during the quarter. Berkshire's current holding of Apple stands at over a whopping $116 billion, according to Whale Wisdom.

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About Apple Stock

During the fourth quarter, shares of Apple lost close to 6%. However, the stock has gained over 22% since the beginning of this year.

The other major addition during the quarter includes Paramount Global PARA. Buffett's firm added over 2.4 million shares of the entertainment conglomerate, with the current valuation of its holding standing at over $1.58 billion. Paramount shares have gained over 31% so far this year.

Major Reductions: Berkshire cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor by 86%, with holdings now valued at over $617 million.

As Berkshire is known to hold stocks for long durations, the sale came as a surprise to investors. Berkshire had purchased 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor worth $4.6 billion during the third quarter, which was by far its largest in the period. Shares of TSM dropped 4.96% in extended trading following the news.

At the same time, Berkshire also trimmed its stake in US Bancorp USB by 71 million shares during the quarter. The valuation of its holdings stands at close to $300 million, according to the 13 F filing. Shares of US Bancorp have gained over 10% this year.

Read Next: Tesla, Upstart, Airbnb, Nu Holdings, Taiwan Semiconductor: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors’ Attention Today