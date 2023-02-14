ñol


Tesla, Upstart, Airbnb, Nu Holdings, Taiwan Semiconductor: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 14, 2023 8:07 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • George Soros’ fund has more than tripled its stake in Tesla, according to its latest 13 F filings.
  • Airbnb reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.9 billion, up 24% year-over-year.
  • Nu Holdings reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, which missed a Street estimate of $1.47 billion.
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red after the consumer price index released on Tuesday showed inflation increased 0.5% in January, with an annual gain of 6.4%, against the consensus estimate of 6.2%. The rise in the number was led by higher food and gasoline prices as well as rents. Treasury yields jumped with the yield on 5-year notes closing above the 5% mark for the first time since July 2007, according to CNBC. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 7.51% higher on Tuesday. The company’s workers in New York said on Tuesday they are launching a campaign to form a union, reported Reuters. Meanwhile, billionaire investor George Soros’ Soros Fund Management has more than tripled its stake in the company, according to its latest 13F filings.

2. Upstart Holdings Inc. UPST: Shares of the AI lending platform closed 4.72% higher but lost 3.68% in extended trading. The company’s total revenue for the fourth quarter stood at $147 million, registering a decrease of 52% from the fourth quarter of 2021. It reported a loss of $58.5 million, down from a net income of $60.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

3. Airbnb Inc ABNB: Shares of the company closed 3.82% higher and also gained 9.91% in extended trading. Airbnb reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.9 billion, up 24% year-over-year, data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 25 cents.

4. Nu Holdings Ltd NU: Shares of Nu Holdings closed 2.35% higher and gained an additional 7% in extended trading. Nu Holdings reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, which missed a Street estimate of $1.47 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Full-year revenue for Nu Holdings was $4.8 billion, a yearly record for the company.

5. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM: Shares of the company closed 1.92% higher but lost 4.25% in extended trading. According to a new regulatory filing, Berkshire cut its stake in the company by 86.2%.

 

